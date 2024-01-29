https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/japan-suspends-funding-to-unrwa-pending-investigation-into-its-ties-to-hamas---ministry-1116458863.html
Japan Suspends Funding to UNRWA Pending Investigation Into Its Ties to Hamas - Ministry
Japan Suspends Funding to UNRWA Pending Investigation Into Its Ties to Hamas - Ministry
Tokyo has decided to suspend funding to the UNRWA after agency staff were accused of involvement in the attack on Israel by Hamas in October, said the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
2024-01-29T04:29+0000
2024-01-29T04:29+0000
2024-01-29T04:29+0000
world
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
hamas
japan
gaza strip
philippe lazzarini
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116395688_0:0:811:457_1920x0_80_0_0_73591783c220ddb72ed59bb7936be686.jpg
"Japan is extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year. In response, Japan has decided to suspend additional funding to UNRWA for the time being while UNRWA conducts an investigation into the matter and considers measures to address the allegations," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also called on UNRWA to promptly investigate and take action against the suspected employees "so that UNRWA can firmly fulfill the role it should play." The statement noted that Japan would continue to make diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. According to the UNRWA website, the Japanese government allocated $7 million on October 24 to support displaced people affected by the fighting in the Gaza Strip.On Friday, UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said that Israel shared with UNRWA data on the alleged involvement of some of the agency’s staff members in the Hamas attack, and promised to hold accountable anyone who was implicated in acts of terrorism. The United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and some other countries swiftly responded by suspending funding for UNRWA.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/as-palestinians-in-gaza-face-mass-famine-us--allies-cut-funding-to-un-aid-agency-1116442762.html
japan
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116395688_93:0:712:464_1920x0_80_0_0_162502ab8b19c0ac59343b5de4d02109.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
unrwa, attack on israel by hamas, why did cut funds for unrwa, unrwa head philippe lazzarini, japanese foreign ministry
unrwa, attack on israel by hamas, why did cut funds for unrwa, unrwa head philippe lazzarini, japanese foreign ministry
Japan Suspends Funding to UNRWA Pending Investigation Into Its Ties to Hamas - Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tokyo has decided to suspend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after agency staff were accused of involvement in the attack on Israel by Hamas in October, said the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
"Japan is extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel on October 7 last year. In response, Japan has decided to suspend additional funding to UNRWA for the time being while UNRWA conducts an investigation into the matter and considers measures to address the allegations," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also called on UNRWA to promptly investigate and take action against the suspected employees "so that UNRWA can firmly fulfill the role it should play." The statement noted that Japan would continue to make diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
According to the UNRWA website, the Japanese government allocated $7 million on October 24 to support displaced people affected by the fighting in the Gaza Strip.
On Friday, UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said that Israel shared with UNRWA data on the alleged involvement of some of the agency’s staff members in the Hamas attack, and promised to hold accountable anyone who was implicated in acts of terrorism. The United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada and some other countries swiftly responded by suspending funding for UNRWA.