International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/mod-chief-shoigu-inspects-one-of-russias-top-defense-research-facilities--video-1116465471.html
MoD Chief Shoigu Inspects One of Russia's Top Defense Research Facilities – Video
MoD Chief Shoigu Inspects One of Russia's Top Defense Research Facilities – Video
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived today at the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Moscow Region to personally inspect the process of modernization of the experimental facilities at this important facility.
2024-01-29T13:29+0000
2024-01-29T13:29+0000
military
russia
russian ministry of defense
sergei shoigu
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116465794_0:3:1409:796_1920x0_80_0_0_91c251f6ff9645566b5dc150f088084f.png
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived today at the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Moscow Region to personally inspect the process of modernization of the experimental facilities at this important facility.A short video released by the ministry today shows Shoigu arriving at the institute by helicopter and being given a tour of the facilities.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sergei Shoigu Visits 12th Central Research Institute of Russian Ministry of Defense
Sergei Shoigu Visits 12th Central Research Institute of Russian Ministry of Defense
2024-01-29T13:29+0000
true
PT1M05S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116465794_173:0:1237:798_1920x0_80_0_0_8eece30ce6866890d55a4fbd57b14889.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei shoigu, russian ministry of defense, russian defense ministry research institute
sergei shoigu, russian ministry of defense, russian defense ministry research institute

MoD Chief Shoigu Inspects One of Russia's Top Defense Research Facilities – Video

13:29 GMT 29.01.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense is tasked with testing the endurance of Russia's military hardware, including resistance to small arms fire, shrapnel, electromagnetic waves, and even the effects of a nuclear blast.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived today at the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Moscow Region to personally inspect the process of modernization of the experimental facilities at this important facility.
A short video released by the ministry today shows Shoigu arriving at the institute by helicopter and being given a tour of the facilities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала