https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/mod-chief-shoigu-inspects-one-of-russias-top-defense-research-facilities--video-1116465471.html

MoD Chief Shoigu Inspects One of Russia's Top Defense Research Facilities – Video

MoD Chief Shoigu Inspects One of Russia's Top Defense Research Facilities – Video

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived today at the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Moscow Region to personally inspect the process of modernization of the experimental facilities at this important facility.

2024-01-29T13:29+0000

2024-01-29T13:29+0000

2024-01-29T13:29+0000

military

russia

russian ministry of defense

sergei shoigu

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116465794_0:3:1409:796_1920x0_80_0_0_91c251f6ff9645566b5dc150f088084f.png

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived today at the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Moscow Region to personally inspect the process of modernization of the experimental facilities at this important facility.A short video released by the ministry today shows Shoigu arriving at the institute by helicopter and being given a tour of the facilities.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergei Shoigu Visits 12th Central Research Institute of Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu Visits 12th Central Research Institute of Russian Ministry of Defense 2024-01-29T13:29+0000 true PT1M05S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei shoigu, russian ministry of defense, russian defense ministry research institute