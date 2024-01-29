https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/mod-chief-shoigu-inspects-one-of-russias-top-defense-research-facilities--video-1116465471.html
MoD Chief Shoigu Inspects One of Russia's Top Defense Research Facilities – Video
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived today at the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Moscow Region to personally inspect the process of modernization of the experimental facilities at this important facility.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived today at the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Moscow Region to personally inspect the process of modernization of the experimental facilities at this important facility.A short video released by the ministry today shows Shoigu arriving at the institute by helicopter and being given a tour of the facilities.
The 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense is tasked with testing the endurance of Russia's military hardware, including resistance to small arms fire, shrapnel, electromagnetic waves, and even the effects of a nuclear blast.
A short video released by the ministry today shows Shoigu arriving at the institute by helicopter and being given a tour of the facilities.