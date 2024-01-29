International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/nato-secretary-general-believes-weapons-for-ukraine-are-the-way-to-peace--1116476997.html
NATO Secretary-General Believes Weapons for Ukraine Are ‘the Way to Peace'
NATO Secretary-General Believes Weapons for Ukraine Are ‘the Way to Peace'
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press briefing that supporting Ukraine goes beyond charity, serving as an investment into global security.
2024-01-29T22:11+0000
2024-01-29T22:20+0000
world
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
jens stoltenberg
ukrainian crisis
nato
ukraine
military assistance
military aid
foreign military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg
"Supporting Ukraine is not a charity, it is an investment in our own security," Stoltenberg said during a press briefing on Monday.Stoltenberg also suggested that arms for Ukraine are "the way to peace."In October, the White House requested from Congress supplemental funding of for more than $100 billion, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, but Republican lawmakers have refused to approve the request without including substantive measures to strengthen US border security and address record levels of illegal immigration into the United States.Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022 in the amount of hundreds of billions of dollars. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, advanced air-defense systems, cluster munitions and missiles later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western military supplies do not bode well for Ukraine and only prolong the conflict. In addition, vehicles carrying supplied weapons are a legitimate target for the Russian Army.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230325/putin-wests-weapons-supply-to-ukraine-wont-be-enough-to-outgun-russia-1108787875.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e9d7cfdd10d36a5fbf3d1c1670e0e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine
nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Believes Weapons for Ukraine Are ‘the Way to Peace'

22:11 GMT 29.01.2024 (Updated: 22:20 GMT 29.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel. / Go to the mediabankПресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга
Пресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2024
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel.
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press briefing that supporting Ukraine goes beyond charity, serving as an investment into global security.
"Supporting Ukraine is not a charity, it is an investment in our own security," Stoltenberg said during a press briefing on Monday.
Stoltenberg also suggested that arms for Ukraine are "the way to peace."
In October, the White House requested from Congress supplemental funding of for more than $100 billion, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, but Republican lawmakers have refused to approve the request without including substantive measures to strengthen US border security and address record levels of illegal immigration into the United States.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022 in the amount of hundreds of billions of dollars. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, advanced air-defense systems, cluster munitions and missiles later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western military supplies do not bode well for Ukraine and only prolong the conflict. In addition, vehicles carrying supplied weapons are a legitimate target for the Russian Army.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
Russia
Putin: West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine Won't Be Enough to Outgun Russia
25 March 2023, 17:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала