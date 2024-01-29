https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/number-of-injured-soldiers-in-attack-on-us-base-in-jordan-rises-to-34---central-command-1116460624.html

Number of Injured Soldiers in Attack on US Base in Jordan Rises to 34 - Central Command

The number of US soldiers injured in a drone attack on a US base in Jordan near the border with Syria has risen to 34, with eight people being evacuated, said the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"As an update to the earlier announcement, the number of US personnel with injuries has increased to at least 34 service members, but we expect this number to fluctuate as service members continue to seek follow-on care. Eight personnel that received injuries required evacuation from Jordan to higher level care, but they are in stable condition," the command said in a statement.Later it was stated that Iran had nothing to do with Sunday's drone attack on a US military base in Jordan in Jordan that left three US soldiers dead and dozens injured, Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported, citing an unnamed Iranian representative to the UN.On Sunday, the CENTCOM said three US soldiers were killed and 25 others were injured in a drone attack at a US military base in Jordan's northeast near the border with Syria. US President Joe Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups while also saying that the United States was still gathering the facts.Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said that the strike targeted the US Al Tanf base in Syria, rather than a base in the Jordanian territory.

