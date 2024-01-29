https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/putin-holds-supreme-state-council-meeting-with-belarusian-president-lukashenko-1116462080.html

Putin Holds Supreme State Council Meeting With Belarusian President Lukashenko

Putin Holds Supreme State Council Meeting With Belarusian President Lukashenko

Today Russian President Vladimir Putin together with his Belorussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko holds a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State as part of Lukashenko’s state visit to Russia.

2024-01-29T12:06+0000

2024-01-29T12:06+0000

2024-01-29T12:06+0000

russia

alexander lukashenko

vladimir putin

russia

union state

supreme state council

sputnik

belarus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116461677_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9249512682c4908758b46397442c38ef.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold a Supreme State Council meeting about the development of the Union State affairs.The two presidents plan to review the implementation of the Union State core document and to approve a similar one for the next three years.In addition, the two men seek to make several important decisions aimed at further increasing bilateral integration cooperation in several areas.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

russia

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin and Lukashenko at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Putin and Lukashenko at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus 2024-01-29T12:06+0000 true PT5M19S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and belarus, supreme state council, union state, what's union state, putin lukashenko