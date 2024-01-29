https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/putin-holds-supreme-state-council-meeting-with-belarusian-president-lukashenko-1116462080.html
Putin Holds Supreme State Council Meeting With Belarusian President Lukashenko
Putin Holds Supreme State Council Meeting With Belarusian President Lukashenko
Today Russian President Vladimir Putin together with his Belorussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko holds a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State as part of Lukashenko’s state visit to Russia.
2024-01-29T12:06+0000
2024-01-29T12:06+0000
2024-01-29T12:06+0000
russia
alexander lukashenko
vladimir putin
russia
union state
supreme state council
sputnik
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116461677_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9249512682c4908758b46397442c38ef.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold a Supreme State Council meeting about the development of the Union State affairs.The two presidents plan to review the implementation of the Union State core document and to approve a similar one for the next three years.In addition, the two men seek to make several important decisions aimed at further increasing bilateral integration cooperation in several areas.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116461677_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea7c00e19975c9bf0bc9c6914fb56ba.jpg
Putin and Lukashenko at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus
Putin and Lukashenko at the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus
2024-01-29T12:06+0000
true
PT5M19S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia and belarus, supreme state council, union state, what's union state, putin lukashenko
russia and belarus, supreme state council, union state, what's union state, putin lukashenko
Putin Holds Supreme State Council Meeting With Belarusian President Lukashenko
The Russian and Belarusian leaders are meeting as part of Lukashenko’s state visit to Russia.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko hold a Supreme State Council meeting about the development of the Union State affairs.
The two presidents plan to review the implementation of the Union State core document and to approve a similar one for the next three years.
In addition, the two men seek to make several important decisions aimed at further increasing bilateral integration cooperation in several areas.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.