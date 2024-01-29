https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russians-under-the-bed-pelosi-says-moscow-funding-pro-palestine-protests-1116457006.html

Russians Under the Bed: Pelosi Says Moscow Funding Pro-Palestine Protests

Democrats in Washington stepped up their criticism of pro-Palestine activism Sunday as former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the FBI to investigate pro-Palestine organizers.

Democrats in Washington stepped up their criticism of pro-Palestine activism Sunday as former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the FBI to investigate pro-Palestine organizers.“I don't think they're plants,” Pelosi added, when asked to clarify her stance. “I think some financing should be investigated. And I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”Activists have increasingly demonstrated against the Democratic Party’s support for Israel’s Gaza campaign in recent months, which has killed over 26,000 Palestinians. Recently, US President Joe Biden was interrupted 13 times at a campaign event designed to kick off the general election season, with protestors shouting “ceasefire now” and “Genocide Joe.”Pelosi suggested she’s intimately familiar with the efforts of pro-Palestine protesters, noting, “they're in front of my house all the time.”Pelosi has played a key role in gatekeeping criticism of Israel within the Democratic Party. The powerful politician was one of a number of Democrats who pressured Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to apologize after Omar criticized the influence of the pro-Israel lobby in Washington, taking to the floor of the House to slam the representative.Omar is one of only three Muslims currently sitting in US Congress. She reported receiving harassment and death threats after the unprecedented display of hostility from within her own party.Democrats have increasingly favored accusing their political opponents of ties to Russia since 2016, when members of the Hillary Clinton campaign devised the tactic as a way to distract from the candidate’s unanticipated loss to Donald Trump in that year’s presidential election.“For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.”Senator Bernie Sanders has also engaged in the McCarthy-esque argument. “Who’s paying you?” the Vermont politician who aligns with the Democratic Party angrily asked when confronted by a former campaign chief over his vote to arm Ukrainian neo-Nazis.In 2016 Democrats installed noise machines to drown out the chants of dissenting delegates at the party’s Democratic National Convention.Nancy Pelosi’s reported net worth stands at over $114 million. The elite politician’s wealth has increased dramatically during her time in Washington, with many observers accusing her and other high-profile lawmakers of engaging in insider trading informed by her privileged position in Congress.

