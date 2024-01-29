https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/watch-russian-forces-use-soviet-anti-sub-weapon-to-smash-ukrainian-ground-defenses-1116463391.html
Watch Russian Forces Use Soviet Anti-Sub Weapon to Smash Ukrainian Ground Defenses
Watch Russian Forces Use Soviet Anti-Sub Weapon to Smash Ukrainian Ground Defenses
Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict zone have repurposed an old Soviet naval weapon so as to use it for ground operations to wreak havoc upon the Kiev regime forces.
2024-01-29T10:42+0000
2024-01-29T10:42+0000
2024-01-29T10:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
anti-submarine warfare (asw)
weapon
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116463787_15:0:1395:776_1920x0_80_0_0_e6bd117feb4e385958e4a6c2457364ec.png
The RBU-6000 is an anti-submarine rocket launcher that was adopted by the Russian Navy back in the 1960s. It was designed to take out enemy submersibles and torpedoes with 213mm rockets.Recently, however, Russian troops started mounting these weapons on tracked and wheeled vehicles and using them to blow Ukrainian tanks and fortifications to bits.The following video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense allows you to appreciate the sheer might of this weapon.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116463787_187:0:1222:776_1920x0_80_0_0_ab1df099d37e65b015317fbafe0cc722.png
Russian Anti-Submarine Weapon Repurposed for Ground Warfare
Russian Anti-Submarine Weapon Repurposed for Ground Warfare
2024-01-29T10:42+0000
true
PT1M58S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia military operation in ukraine, russian anti submarine weapons, rbu 6000 rocket
russia military operation in ukraine, russian anti submarine weapons, rbu 6000 rocket
Watch Russian Forces Use Soviet Anti-Sub Weapon to Smash Ukrainian Ground Defenses
Russian soldiers in the Ukrainian conflict zone have repurposed an old Soviet naval weapon so as to use it for ground operations to wreak havoc upon the Kiev regime forces.
The RBU-6000 is an anti-submarine rocket launcher that was adopted by the Russian Navy back in the 1960s. It was designed to take out enemy submersibles and torpedoes with 213mm rockets.
Recently, however, Russian troops started mounting these weapons on tracked and wheeled vehicles and using them to blow Ukrainian tanks and fortifications to bits.
The following video courtesy of the Russian Ministry of Defense allows you to appreciate the sheer might of this weapon.