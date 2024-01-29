https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/watch-russian-howitzers-blast-ukrainian-positions-1116463597.html

Watch Russian Howitzers Blast Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Howitzers Blast Ukrainian Positions

Russian artillery in the Ukrainian conflict zone has recently dealt yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime forces. 29.01.2024, Sputnik International

2024-01-29T12:44+0000

2024-01-29T12:44+0000

2024-01-29T12:44+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

d-30

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116460459_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d856ad3b7842bd86fb06ab188f5c62.jpg

This time, D-30 howitzer units unleashed their fury upon camouflaged Ukrainian strong points in the Kupyansk sector.Some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this attack as their positions were hit by salvos of 122mm high-explosive fragmentation shells.“Tired? No. How can we get tired? Russia does not get tired,” a Russian artilleryman can be heard quipping at the end of a short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which shows this attack from the howitzer crews’ perspective.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Crews of D-30 howitzers destroyed Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk region Crews of D-30 howitzers destroyed Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk region 2024-01-29T12:44+0000 true PT0M57S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian ministry of defense, d-30, video, видео