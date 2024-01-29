https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/watch-russian-howitzers-blast-ukrainian-positions-1116463597.html
Watch Russian Howitzers Blast Ukrainian Positions
Russian artillery in the Ukrainian conflict zone has recently dealt yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime forces. 29.01.2024, Sputnik International
This time, D-30 howitzer units unleashed their fury upon camouflaged Ukrainian strong points in the Kupyansk sector.Some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this attack as their positions were hit by salvos of 122mm high-explosive fragmentation shells.“Tired? No. How can we get tired? Russia does not get tired,” a Russian artilleryman can be heard quipping at the end of a short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which shows this attack from the howitzer crews’ perspective.
