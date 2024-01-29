International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Howitzers Blast Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Howitzers Blast Ukrainian Positions
Russian artillery in the Ukrainian conflict zone has recently dealt yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime forces. 29.01.2024, Sputnik International
This time, D-30 howitzer units unleashed their fury upon camouflaged Ukrainian strong points in the Kupyansk sector.Some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this attack as their positions were hit by salvos of 122mm high-explosive fragmentation shells.“Tired? No. How can we get tired? Russia does not get tired,” a Russian artilleryman can be heard quipping at the end of a short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which shows this attack from the howitzer crews’ perspective.
Crews of D-30 howitzers destroyed Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk region
Crews of D-30 howitzers destroyed Ukrainian forces in the Kupyansk region
Watch Russian Howitzers Blast Ukrainian Positions

12:44 GMT 29.01.2024
© Sputnik
Russian artillery in the Ukrainian conflict zone has recently dealt yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime forces.
This time, D-30 howitzer units unleashed their fury upon camouflaged Ukrainian strong points in the Kupyansk sector.
Some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this attack as their positions were hit by salvos of 122mm high-explosive fragmentation shells.
“Tired? No. How can we get tired? Russia does not get tired,” a Russian artilleryman can be heard quipping at the end of a short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which shows this attack from the howitzer crews’ perspective.
