https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/watch-russian-su-34-fighter-bomber-take-out-ukrainian-command-post-1116469881.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Take Out Ukrainian Command Post

Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Take Out Ukrainian Command Post

There is no rest for the Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict as Russian combat pilots are always ready to send an explosive special delivery their... 29.01.2024, Sputnik International

2024-01-29T18:41+0000

2024-01-29T18:41+0000

2024-01-29T18:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

su-34

sukhoi su-34

airstrike

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116470312_0:10:1389:791_1920x0_80_0_0_d9741ce43d8a9239803a7c8e19d574ef.png

A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft executed a surgical bombing mission against Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krasny Liman, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic.Using an unguided FAB-500 high-explosive bomb outfitted with a universal planning and correction module – a kit that essentially allows for the transforming of an ordinary “dumb” bomb into a precision-guided munition – the pilots managed to take out a Ukrainian command post and successfully return to base.This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this mission was conducted.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Su-34 Takes Out Ukrainian Command Post Su-34 Takes Out Ukrainian Command Post 2024-01-29T18:41+0000 true PT0M31S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian ministry of defense, su-34, sukhoi su-34, airstrike, video, видео