Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Take Out Ukrainian Command Post
A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft executed a surgical bombing mission against Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krasny Liman, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic.Using an unguided FAB-500 high-explosive bomb outfitted with a universal planning and correction module – a kit that essentially allows for the transforming of an ordinary “dumb” bomb into a precision-guided munition – the pilots managed to take out a Ukrainian command post and successfully return to base.This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this mission was conducted.
18:41 GMT 29.01.2024
© Sputnik
There is no rest for the Kiev regime forces in the Ukrainian conflict as Russian combat pilots are always ready to send an explosive special delivery their way.
A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft executed a surgical bombing mission against Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krasny Liman, a city in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Using an unguided FAB-500 high-explosive bomb outfitted with a universal planning and correction module – a kit that essentially allows for the transforming of an ordinary “dumb” bomb into a precision-guided munition – the pilots managed to take out a Ukrainian command post and successfully return to base.
This video shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this mission was conducted.
