https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/hamas-says-received-proposal-on-truce-in-gaza-strip-will-give-response-after-studying-it-1116487239.html

Hamas Says Received Proposal on Truce in Gaza Strip, Will Give Response After Studying It

Hamas Says Received Proposal on Truce in Gaza Strip, Will Give Response After Studying It

Palestinian movement Hamas has received a proposal regarding a truce in the Gaza Strip and will give a response after studying it, the chairman of the movement's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday.

2024-01-30T10:18+0000

2024-01-30T10:18+0000

2024-01-30T10:25+0000

world

gaza strip

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/11/1115013783_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f70465e7afc0f7b121e81d1a02e5c6b5.jpg

On Monday, the NBC News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar agreed in Paris on the basis of a new deal for the gradual release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. The new deal includes a phased release of the remaining US and Israeli hostages, starting with women and children, along with gradual pauses in fighting and aid supplies to the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons."The movement received a proposal from the meeting [in Paris], is considering it and will give a response on the basis that the priority is to stop the brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces [the Israeli forces] from the enclave," Haniyeh said in a statement.The Hamas leadership has also received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss a framework agreement reached in Paris, the statement read.On October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip-controlling Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 26,600 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/as-palestinians-in-gaza-face-mass-famine-us--allies-cut-funding-to-un-aid-agency-1116442762.html

gaza strip

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hamas, gaza war, gaza strip, palestine-israel conflict, israel-hamasconflict, us support for israel, israel gaza ceqasefire, isarel hamas truce