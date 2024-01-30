https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/heavy-casualties-at-illegal-us-centcom-base-african-countries-ditch-ecowas-us-rejects-icj-ruling-1116477542.html

Heavy Casualties at Illegal US CENTCOM Base; African Countries Ditch Ecowas: US Rejects ICJ Ruling

There are numerous deaths and injuries after resistance fighters attacked an illegal US occupation base on Syrian-Jordanian border, and the ICJ ruling draws US/Israeli criticism.

Heavy Casualties at Illegal US Syrian Base; African Countries Ditch Ecowas: US Rejects ICJ Ruling There are numerous deaths and injuries after resistance fighters attacked an illegal US occupation base in Syria, and the ICJ ruling draws US/Israeli criticism.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the attack on US bases in West Asia, Nancy Pelosi's absurd statements that Russia is at fault for US protests about the Israel conflict, and the UK military/economic decay.Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the ICJ ruling against the US empire, the US response, and Iran's claims that it was not behind the recent attacks on US bases.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the possibility that the war in West Asia may spread as Joe Biden threatens an attack on Iran.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the changing world order and the US's flawed plan to destabilize rising world powers.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist, and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss African nations pulling out of ECOWAS and the rise of the non-aligned movement.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Texas border crisis and why Black voters are abandoning the Democrats.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US massive debt, Donald Trump's plan for a massive tax increase on Chinese goods, and the economic cost of a war with Iran.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the lawfare that the US deep state is using lawfare to interfere with the 2024 election and the instability of US politics.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

