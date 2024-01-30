https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/lavrov-holds-roundtable-with-foreign-diplomats-in-moscow-1116484635.html
Lavrov Holds Roundtable With Foreign Diplomats in Moscow
On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a roundtable discussion with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds an open discussion with heads of accredited diplomatic missions to the Russian Federation in Moscow.The participants are expected to discuss a number of issues related to the relevant multilateral development between Russia and its foreign partners in the most important areas.
On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a roundtable discussion with representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds an open discussion with heads of accredited diplomatic missions to the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The participants are expected to discuss a number of issues related to the relevant multilateral development between Russia and its foreign partners in the most important areas.
Follow Sputnik's feed for more information!