International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/musk-says-his-startup-neuralink-has-implanted-first-brain-chip-in-a-human-1116481067.html
Musk Says His Startup Neuralink Has Implanted First Brain Chip in a Human
Musk Says His Startup Neuralink Has Implanted First Brain Chip in a Human
US billionaire and business owner Elon Musk says his tech start up Neuralink has successfully inserted a chip into the brain of its first human test subject.
2024-01-30T04:25+0000
2024-01-30T04:26+0000
elon musk
neuralink
science & tech
technology
future technologies
cyberpunk
beyond politics
paralysis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103947517_0:164:3059:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_d1951eaf1ea1befa0c3160d8b46fa696.jpg
US billionaire and business owner Elon Musk says his tech start up Neuralink has successfully inserted a chip into the brain of its first human test subject.Last month, the company announced it was looking for quadriplegics under 40 years of age to participate in their testing. According to a report, the company’s testing involves removing part of the patient’s skull before allowing a 7-foot-tall robot to implant 64 threads lined with electrodes into that person’s brain.“The short-term goal of the company is to build a generalized brain interface and restore autonomy to those with debilitating neurological conditions and unmet medical needs,” said DJ Seo, the co-founder of Neuralink.Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Neuralink clearance to conduct its first trial to test its implants on humans after the company performed hundreds of tests on pigs, sheep and monkeys.The company has killed about 1,500 animals as a result. The medical device company fell under a federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid complaints that animal testing was being rushed, and that animals were needlessly suffering and dying as a result, according to a report from December of 2022.Current and former Neuralink employees claimed that the number of animal deaths was higher than is typical for medical research due to Musk’s demands to speed up the process. According to the report, he sent staffers a news article which claimed Swiss researchers were able to help a paralyzed man walk again with the aid of an electrical implant.“We could enable people to use their hands and walk again in daily life!” Musk wrote in an email in 2022 to staff. “In general, we are simply not moving fast enough. It is driving me nuts!”Earlier this month the company was also fined for violating US Department of Transportation (DoT) rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials, according to a report. The company’s facilities in Texas and California were investigated in February of 2023 and the DoT found that Neuralink had failed to register itself as a transporter of hazardous material.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221206/neuralink-is-symbiosis-between-human-brain--ai-worth-the-pain-and-risk-1105112440.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210409/elon-musk-showcases-monkey-playing-pong-with-its-mind-using-neuralink-brain-implants---video-1082583310.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103947517_163:0:2894:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a852deabd4187a59df8372ab3dc04f31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, neuralink, animal cruelty, technology, medical science, medical experiments, brain surgery, quadriplegia, paralysis
elon musk, neuralink, animal cruelty, technology, medical science, medical experiments, brain surgery, quadriplegia, paralysis

Musk Says His Startup Neuralink Has Implanted First Brain Chip in a Human

04:25 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 30.01.2024)
© Patrick PleulElon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
© Patrick Pleul
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
The billionaire’s startup claims the interface will enable people with quadriplegia (paralysis of all four limbs) to control devices with their thoughts.
US billionaire and business owner Elon Musk says his tech start up Neuralink has successfully inserted a chip into the brain of its first human test subject.

The 52-year-old took to his company X (formerly Twitter) on Monday writing: “The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

Last month, the company announced it was looking for quadriplegics under 40 years of age to participate in their testing. According to a report, the company’s testing involves removing part of the patient’s skull before allowing a 7-foot-tall robot to implant 64 threads lined with electrodes into that person’s brain.
“The short-term goal of the company is to build a generalized brain interface and restore autonomy to those with debilitating neurological conditions and unmet medical needs,” said DJ Seo, the co-founder of Neuralink.
“Then, really, the long-term goal is to have this available for billions of people and unlock human potential and go beyond our biological capabilities,” added Seo.
Robot hand - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
Sputnik Explains
Neuralink: Is Symbiosis Between Human Brain & AI Worth the Pain and Risk?
6 December 2022, 17:03 GMT
Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Neuralink clearance to conduct its first trial to test its implants on humans after the company performed hundreds of tests on pigs, sheep and monkeys.
The company has killed about 1,500 animals as a result. The medical device company fell under a federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid complaints that animal testing was being rushed, and that animals were needlessly suffering and dying as a result, according to a report from December of 2022.
Current and former Neuralink employees claimed that the number of animal deaths was higher than is typical for medical research due to Musk’s demands to speed up the process. According to the report, he sent staffers a news article which claimed Swiss researchers were able to help a paralyzed man walk again with the aid of an electrical implant.
“We could enable people to use their hands and walk again in daily life!” Musk wrote in an email in 2022 to staff. “In general, we are simply not moving fast enough. It is driving me nuts!”
Earlier this month the company was also fined for violating US Department of Transportation (DoT) rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials, according to a report. The company’s facilities in Texas and California were investigated in February of 2023 and the DoT found that Neuralink had failed to register itself as a transporter of hazardous material.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2021
World
Elon Musk Showcases Monkey Playing Pong With its Mind Using Neuralink Brain Implants - Video
9 April 2021, 13:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала