Nancy Pelosi Urges FBI Probe into Russia's Role in Gaza Protests

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss the current events around the globe, including Nancy Pelosi accusing the Pro-Palestine movement of "Russian interference."
The show kicks off with independent journalist Dan Lazare who shares his perspective on the border crisis as a major election issue and the GOP unveiling a possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Anthony Mayorkas.Later, Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle weighs in on Trump owing $83 million for defamation against columnist E. Jean Carrol.The second hour begins with the hosts discussing Nancy Pelosi's calls for an FBI investigation into the Pro-Palestine movement.The show closes with managing editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who shares his insights on the drone strike on American base and the escalation in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:13 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 30.01.2024)
The show kicks off with independent journalist Dan Lazare who shares his perspective on the border crisis as a major election issue and the GOP unveiling a possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Anthony Mayorkas.
Later, Media Commentator Mitch Roschelle weighs in on Trump owing $83 million for defamation against columnist E. Jean Carrol.
The second hour begins with the hosts discussing Nancy Pelosi's calls for an FBI investigation into the Pro-Palestine movement.
The show closes with managing editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who shares his insights on the drone strike on American base and the escalation in the Middle East.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM