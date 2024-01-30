International
Saudi Aramco Will Not Increase Oil Production to 13Mln Barrels Per Day
Saudi Aramco Will Not Increase Oil Production to 13Mln Barrels Per Day
Saudi state-owned oil and gas company Saudi Aramco announced on Tuesday it would maintain oil production capacity at 12 million barrels per day and will not increase it to a planned 13 million
In March, the company said it planned to increase oil production to 13 million barrels per day by 2027. The company will update its capital expenditure forecasts when the 2023 financial results are released in March, it added. In June, Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an extra 1 million barrels per day cut to its daily production from July, on top of a 500,000 barrels per day cut that was likewise extended through December 2024.
Saudi Aramco Will Not Increase Oil Production to 13Mln Barrels Per Day

10:00 GMT 30.01.2024
© AP Photo / Amr NabilSaudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021.
Saudi Aramco engineers and journalists look at the Hawiyah Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plant, which is designed to process 4.0 billion standard cubic feet per day of sweet gas, a natural gas that does not contain significant amounts of hydrogen sulfide, in Hawiyah, in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi state-owned oil and gas company Saudi Aramco announced on Tuesday it would maintain oil production capacity at 12 million barrels per day and will not increase it to a planned 13 million.
In March, the company said it planned to increase oil production to 13 million barrels per day by 2027.
"Aramco announces that it has received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to maintain its Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC) at 12 million barrels per day (MMBD), and not to continue increasing MSC to 13 MMBD," the oil giant said in a statement.
The company will update its capital expenditure forecasts when the 2023 financial results are released in March, it added.

In April, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee announced that an additional voluntary reduction in the oil production in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon would amount to 1.66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

Saudis & Top World Oil Producers Meet in Vienna to Focus on Output Cuts, Key Energy Issues
5 July 2023, 07:17 GMT
5 July 2023, 07:17 GMT
In June, Russia said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2024, while Saudi Arabia said it would make an extra 1 million barrels per day cut to its daily production from July, on top of a 500,000 barrels per day cut that was likewise extended through December 2024.
