Tehran Summons UK Ambassador Over London's 'Anti-Iranian' Statement - Reports
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned UK ambassador to the country, Simon Shercliff, following London’s statement which Tehran sees as "anti-Iranian," Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced concern over the situation in the Middle East and called on Tehran to de-escalate following an attack on a US military base in Jordan. Shercliff was summoned by the director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Europe Department, according to the report. Tehran has lodged a strong protest with him.
14:56 GMT 30.01.2024 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 30.01.2024)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned UK ambassador to the country, Simon Shercliff, following London’s statement which Tehran sees as "anti-Iranian," Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced concern over the situation in the Middle East and called on Tehran to de-escalate following an attack on a US military base in Jordan.
Shercliff was summoned
by the director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Europe Department, according to the report. Tehran has lodged a strong protest with him.
