Tehran Summons UK Ambassador Over London's 'Anti-Iranian' Statement - Reports

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned UK ambassador to the country, Simon Shercliff, following London’s statement which Tehran sees as "anti-Iranian," Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced concern over the situation in the Middle East and called on Tehran to de-escalate following an attack on a US military base in Jordan. Shercliff was summoned by the director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Europe Department, according to the report. Tehran has lodged a strong protest with him.

