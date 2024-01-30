International
Tehran Summons UK Ambassador Over London's 'Anti-Iranian' Statement - Reports
Tehran Summons UK Ambassador Over London's 'Anti-Iranian' Statement - Reports
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned UK ambassador to the country, Simon Shercliff, following London's statement which Tehran sees as "anti-Iranian," Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced concern over the situation in the Middle East and called on Tehran to de-escalate following an attack on a US military base in Jordan. Shercliff was summoned by the director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's West Europe Department, according to the report. Tehran has lodged a strong protest with him.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned UK ambassador to the country, Simon Shercliff, following London's statement which Tehran sees as "anti-Iranian," Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced concern over the situation in the Middle East and called on Tehran to de-escalate following an attack on a US military base in Jordan.
Shercliff was summoned by the director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's West Europe Department, according to the report. Tehran has lodged a strong protest with him.
World
Iran's IRGC Says Arrested 7 Leaders of Group Linked With UK Intelligence
25 December 2022, 16:32 GMT
25 December 2022, 16:32 GMT
