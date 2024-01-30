https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/thanks-biden-watch-russian-troops-operate-captured-us-made-m113-in-ukraine-1116486595.html

Thanks, Biden! Watch Russian Troops Operate Captured US-Made M113 in Ukraine

When the Biden administration flooded Ukraine with US-made weapons and military hardware, it probably did not intend for it to end up in the hands of the Russian forces.

Once upon a time, after the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, this M113 armored personnel carrier was shipped to Ukraine at Washington’s behest to be used by the Kiev forces.After making it all the way to the city of Artemovsk, however, the armored carrier ended up being captured intact by Russian troops who managed to extract the M113, repair and refit it, and press it into service again.Now, however, the armored vehicle serves the Russian forces rather than Ukrainian soldiers, as can be seen in this video.Thanks, Joe!

