https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/trump-slapped-with-83-million-bill-in-defamation-ruling-1116475999.html

Trump Slapped with $83 Million Bill in Defamation Ruling

Trump Slapped with $83 Million Bill in Defamation Ruling

In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the rising tensions in the Middle East, with the most recent incident being a drone strike in the Middle East that claimed the lives of three US troops.

2024-01-30T04:15+0000

2024-01-30T04:15+0000

2024-01-30T08:27+0000

fault lines

us

radio

donald trump

e jean carroll

ukraine

corruption

jordan

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1d/1116475842_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f0b51ba83840a5e9a2bd721a360c382.png

Trump Slapped with $83 Million Bill in Defamation Ruling In this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul explore global topics, with a particular focus on the rising tensions in the Middle East, with the most recent incident being a drone strike in Jordan that claimed the lives of three U.S. troops.

In the opening segment, Fault Lines spoke to Dr. Hasan Unal, professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University in Ankara, Turkiye, about the recent drone attack on the Syria-Jordan border that claimed three US troops, with the Biden administration pledging a response amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.In the second hour, podcaster Steven Abramowicz joins Fault Lines to dissect President Joe Biden's 2024 election campaign, with a particular focus on engaging South Carolina's black voters.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines and international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sheds light on Ukraine's escalating corruption in arms purchases—revealing a $40 million scandal in the acquisition of artillery shells for the military.In the third hour, attorney Steve Hayes spoke with Fault Lines about the defamation ruling against Former President Donald Trump. A New York jury orders him to pay $83.3 million to Elizabeth Jean Carroll for damaging her credibility as an advice columnist.Later in the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney and political analyst Ajay Pallegar about the ongoing border crisis as Biden vows to 'shut down the border' if Congress passes a bipartisan deal that would harm his claim in addressing the surging migration at the southern border.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

jordan

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, us border crisis, us base attacked, us bases in the middle east, corruption in ukraine