International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-defense-firms-avoiding-pentagon-contracts-due-to-inflation-issues---reports-1116502299.html
US Defense Firms Avoiding Pentagon Contracts Due to Inflation Issues - Reports
US Defense Firms Avoiding Pentagon Contracts Due to Inflation Issues - Reports
US defense firms are rejecting contracts from the Pentagon due to inflation-related issues, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing defense industry leaders.
2024-01-30T22:38+0000
2024-01-30T22:38+0000
military
us
pentagon
northrop grumman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg
The report said on Tuesday that the heads of Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies and Boeing have skipped out on several defense contracts to avoid losses due to cost overruns.Northrop Grumman will not bid on a contract to make the next fighter jet to replace the F-22, and L3Harris dropped out of competing for a contract to make the new Navy missile, among others, the report said. Northrop Grumman previously said it will lose money making the first batch of the new B-21 Raider bombers, which were valued at about $700 million each under a fixed-priced contract with the Pentagon. Under a fixed-price contract, defense companies have to pay for any cost overuns. According to the report, Gen. James Rainey, who leads the US Army's modernization programs, has claimed that the Pentagon is working on making contracts more flexible to allow for unexpected economic conditions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/us-f-35-still-underperforms-rival-jets-as-taxpayer-bill-hits-17-trillion---experts-1115615405.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_373:0:3104:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfe6b4314a99525b008509041be5c607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us defense, us military, us inflation, pentagon spends too much
us defense, us military, us inflation, pentagon spends too much

US Defense Firms Avoiding Pentagon Contracts Due to Inflation Issues - Reports

22:38 GMT 30.01.2024
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US defense firms are rejecting contracts from the Pentagon due to inflation-related issues, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing defense industry leaders.
The report said on Tuesday that the heads of Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies and Boeing have skipped out on several defense contracts to avoid losses due to cost overruns.
Northrop Grumman will not bid on a contract to make the next fighter jet to replace the F-22, and L3Harris dropped out of competing for a contract to make the new Navy missile, among others, the report said.
Northrop Grumman previously said it will lose money making the first batch of the new B-21 Raider bombers, which were valued at about $700 million each under a fixed-priced contract with the Pentagon. Under a fixed-price contract, defense companies have to pay for any cost overuns.
F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, deployed with the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an interoperability exercise with Queen Elizabeth, Nov. 8. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
Military
US F-35 Still Underperforms Rival Jets as Taxpayer Bill Hits $1.7 Trillion - Experts
16 December 2023, 02:07 GMT
According to the report, Gen. James Rainey, who leads the US Army's modernization programs, has claimed that the Pentagon is working on making contracts more flexible to allow for unexpected economic conditions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала