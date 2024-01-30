https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-prepares-action-against-iran-backed-groups-amid-escalation-worries-1116479008.html

US Prepares Action Against Iran-Backed Groups Amid Escalation Worries

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers various global topics, including the drone strike killing three US soldiers on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

In the first segment, Syrian journalist Steven Sahiounie discusses the drone strike carried out by an Iran-backed group against US troops. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda addresses Ukraine's SBU corruption investigation within the Ministry of Defense.In the final hour, Mark Krikorian, Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, talks about the ongoing US-Mexico border migration crisis. Host of The Modus Operandi on RT Manila Chan later joins to discuss Nancy Pelosi's allegations that Russia is behind Gaza protests in the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

