https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-speaker-johnson-on-5000-illegal-crossings-rule-in-senate-bill-why-would-we-do-that-1116499043.html

US Speaker Johnson on 5,000 Illegal Crossings Rule in Senate Bill: 'Why Would We Do That?'

US Speaker Johnson on 5,000 Illegal Crossings Rule in Senate Bill: 'Why Would We Do That?'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress would not agree to support a Senate bill that would include a rule allowing shutting down the border after "only" 5,000 immigrants cross it illegally per day.

2024-01-30T16:45+0000

2024-01-30T16:45+0000

2024-01-30T16:45+0000

americas

us

republicans

us-mexico border

border crossings

migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1116000256_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ce93ca718f4baf2d575f2fee1c1af09.jpg

"I can't make a full judgment on the national security supplemental as the full details have not yet been released, but based on the news reports of this agreement that had been leaked … it seems the new authority to shut down the border would kick in only after as many as 5,000 illegal crossings happen each day. Why? Why would we do that?" Johnson said. Johnson added that House Republicans agreeing to this rule would be tantamount to a surrender. On Monday, Johnson said any potential deal allowing even a single illegal border crossing into the United States is a "non-starter." Senator Ted Cruz said on Monday that senators have only been provided bullet points on a potential border deal with the Biden administration. Cruz said allowing 5,000 immigrants to illegally enter the United States daily would amount to a yearly total of some 1.8 million people. Cruz added that any US president willing to enforce existing immigration laws does not need further legislation to secure the country's border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/26-republican-state-attorneys-general-pledge-support-for-texas-border-stance---report-1116475667.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us border crisis, us border illegal crossings, us senate border bill