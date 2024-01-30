International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/us-speaker-johnson-on-5000-illegal-crossings-rule-in-senate-bill-why-would-we-do-that-1116499043.html
US Speaker Johnson on 5,000 Illegal Crossings Rule in Senate Bill: 'Why Would We Do That?'
US Speaker Johnson on 5,000 Illegal Crossings Rule in Senate Bill: 'Why Would We Do That?'
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress would not agree to support a Senate bill that would include a rule allowing shutting down the border after "only" 5,000 immigrants cross it illegally per day.
2024-01-30T16:45+0000
2024-01-30T16:45+0000
americas
us
republicans
us-mexico border
border crossings
migrant crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1116000256_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ce93ca718f4baf2d575f2fee1c1af09.jpg
"I can't make a full judgment on the national security supplemental as the full details have not yet been released, but based on the news reports of this agreement that had been leaked … it seems the new authority to shut down the border would kick in only after as many as 5,000 illegal crossings happen each day. Why? Why would we do that?" Johnson said. Johnson added that House Republicans agreeing to this rule would be tantamount to a surrender. On Monday, Johnson said any potential deal allowing even a single illegal border crossing into the United States is a "non-starter." Senator Ted Cruz said on Monday that senators have only been provided bullet points on a potential border deal with the Biden administration. Cruz said allowing 5,000 immigrants to illegally enter the United States daily would amount to a yearly total of some 1.8 million people. Cruz added that any US president willing to enforce existing immigration laws does not need further legislation to secure the country's border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/26-republican-state-attorneys-general-pledge-support-for-texas-border-stance---report-1116475667.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1116000256_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e9938b4c81d2d613dbae37bcbe54c63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us border crisis, us border illegal crossings, us senate border bill
us border crisis, us border illegal crossings, us senate border bill

US Speaker Johnson on 5,000 Illegal Crossings Rule in Senate Bill: 'Why Would We Do That?'

16:45 GMT 30.01.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaHouse Speaker Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2024
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that Republicans in the lower chamber of Congress would not agree to support a Senate bill that would include a rule allowing shutting down the border after "only" 5,000 immigrants cross it illegally per day.
"I can't make a full judgment on the national security supplemental as the full details have not yet been released, but based on the news reports of this agreement that had been leaked … it seems the new authority to shut down the border would kick in only after as many as 5,000 illegal crossings happen each day. Why? Why would we do that?" Johnson said.
Johnson added that House Republicans agreeing to this rule would be tantamount to a surrender.
On Monday, Johnson said any potential deal allowing even a single illegal border crossing into the United States is a "non-starter."
Migrants seeking asylum wait to be processed by the United States Border Patrol after having crossed the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico, on December 28, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2024
Americas
26 Republican State Attorneys General Pledge Support for Texas' Border Stance - Report
Yesterday, 22:24 GMT
Senator Ted Cruz said on Monday that senators have only been provided bullet points on a potential border deal with the Biden administration. Cruz said allowing 5,000 immigrants to illegally enter the United States daily would amount to a yearly total of some 1.8 million people. Cruz added that any US president willing to enforce existing immigration laws does not need further legislation to secure the country's border.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала