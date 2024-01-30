https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/watch-russian-drone-armed-with-anti-tank-missile-launcher-in-action-1116475137.html

Would it be possible to mount an anti-tank missile launcher on a drone, to produce a mobile airborne platform capable of suddenly striking at enemy armor from an unexpected angle? A team of Russian engineers has decided to find an answer to this question.

Would it be possible to mount an anti-tank missile launcher on a drone, to produce a mobile airborne platform capable of suddenly striking at enemy armor from an unexpected angle?A team of Russian engineers has decided to find an answer to this question and this video shows the fruit of their labors: a drone-borne flying Fagot anti-tank missile launcher!

