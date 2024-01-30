https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/watch-russian-drone-armed-with-anti-tank-missile-launcher-in-action-1116475137.html
Watch Russian Drone Armed With Anti-Tank Missile Launcher in Action
Would it be possible to mount an anti-tank missile launcher on a drone, to produce a mobile airborne platform capable of suddenly striking at enemy armor from an unexpected angle? A team of Russian engineers has decided to find an answer to this question.
Watch Russian Drone Armed With Anti-Tank Missile Launcher in Action
While FPV drones carrying rocket-propelled grenades have become a fairly common sight in the Ukrainian conflict, it seems that Russian engineers have managed to move things up a notch.
Would it be possible to mount an anti-tank missile launcher on a drone, to produce a mobile airborne platform capable of suddenly striking at enemy armor from an unexpected angle?
A team of Russian engineers has decided to find an answer to this question and this video shows the fruit of their labors: a drone-borne flying Fagot anti-tank missile launcher!