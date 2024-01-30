https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/watch-russian-lancet-kamikaze-drone-take-out-ukrainian-grad-rocket-launcher-1116472066.html
Watch Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drone Take Out Ukrainian Grad Rocket Launcher
Leopard 2 main battle tanks, CAESAR self-propelled howitzers and even IRIS-T SLM air defense systems – none of them have proven to be a match for Russia’s sophisticated and deadly Lancet loitering munition.
The Lancet loitering munition has become one of the most efficient and effective weapons deployed by Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.This kamikaze drone turned out to be an effective tool for taking out just about anything Kiev and its allies throw at Russia's forces.The following video shows a typical Lancet strike – in this case, against a Ukrainian BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system.
The Lancet loitering munition has become one of the most efficient and effective weapons deployed by Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.
This kamikaze drone turned out to be an effective tool for taking out just about anything Kiev and its allies throw at Russia's forces.
The following video shows a typical Lancet strike – in this case, against a Ukrainian BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system.