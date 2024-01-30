International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Deliver Surprise Smackdown to Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Deliver Surprise Smackdown to Ukrainian Forces
Ukrainian soldiers’ efforts to conduct troop rotation in the Artemovsk sector ended up being thwarted thanks to a timely intervention by Russian rocket artillery units.
Ukrainian officers who coordinated Kiev regime troop movements in the area apparently believed that doing so during nighttime would keep Ukrainian infantry hidden from the prying eyes of Russian aircraft and drone surveillance.Their mistake became apparent when 122mm rockets launched by Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS units started raining upon Ukrainian militants, killing at least 30 of them and sending the rest scurrying for cover.This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense features the highlights of this attack.
Russian BM-21 Grad Decimates Ukrainian Troop Formations
Russian BM-21 Grad Decimates Ukrainian Troop Formations
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Deliver Surprise Smackdown to Ukrainian Forces

Subscribe
Ukrainian soldiers’ efforts to conduct troop rotation in the Artemovsk sector ended up being thwarted thanks to a timely intervention by Russian rocket artillery units.
Ukrainian officers who coordinated Kiev regime troop movements in the area apparently believed that doing so during nighttime would keep Ukrainian infantry hidden from the prying eyes of Russian aircraft and drone surveillance.
Their mistake became apparent when 122mm rockets launched by Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS units started raining upon Ukrainian militants, killing at least 30 of them and sending the rest scurrying for cover.
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense features the highlights of this attack.
