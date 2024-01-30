https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/watch-russian-rocket-artillery-deliver-surprise-smackdown-to-ukrainian-forces-1116492956.html
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Deliver Surprise Smackdown to Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Deliver Surprise Smackdown to Ukrainian Forces
Ukrainian soldiers’ efforts to conduct troop rotation in the Artemovsk sector ended up being thwarted thanks to a timely intervention by Russian rocket artillery units.
2024-01-30T18:01+0000
2024-01-30T18:01+0000
2024-01-30T18:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian ministry of defense
bm-21 grad
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116496046_3:0:1399:785_1920x0_80_0_0_104560a48a951d91e388f51b0251643e.png
Ukrainian officers who coordinated Kiev regime troop movements in the area apparently believed that doing so during nighttime would keep Ukrainian infantry hidden from the prying eyes of Russian aircraft and drone surveillance.Their mistake became apparent when 122mm rockets launched by Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS units started raining upon Ukrainian militants, killing at least 30 of them and sending the rest scurrying for cover.This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense features the highlights of this attack.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116496046_178:0:1225:785_1920x0_80_0_0_9e8fe4f11a633f86752278c4557e42ec.png
Russian BM-21 Grad Decimates Ukrainian Troop Formations
Russian BM-21 Grad Decimates Ukrainian Troop Formations
2024-01-30T18:01+0000
true
PT0M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian rocket artillery, russian bm 21 grad video, bm-21 grad firing
russian rocket artillery, russian bm 21 grad video, bm-21 grad firing
Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Deliver Surprise Smackdown to Ukrainian Forces
Ukrainian soldiers’ efforts to conduct troop rotation in the Artemovsk sector ended up being thwarted thanks to a timely intervention by Russian rocket artillery units.
Ukrainian officers who coordinated Kiev regime troop movements in the area apparently believed that doing so during nighttime would keep Ukrainian infantry hidden from the prying eyes of Russian aircraft and drone surveillance.
Their mistake became apparent when 122mm rockets launched by Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS units started raining upon Ukrainian militants, killing at least 30 of them and sending the rest scurrying for cover.
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense features the highlights of this attack.