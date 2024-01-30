https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/watch-russian-su-25-attack-aircraft-strike-ukrainian-positions-1116492316.html
Watch Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft Strike Ukrainian Positions
Ukrainian forward positions in the Donetsk sector have been dealt a serious blow by a pair of Russian Su-25 jets.
As one of the pilots who participated in this mission explained, their objective was to hit a Ukrainian stronghold in the area.The aircraft approached the target, took out all of the designated targets and, having performed evasive maneuvers to avoid reprisals from enemy air defense, successfully returned to base, according to a statement disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.This short video released by the ministry shows how this mission was performed.
Russian Su-25 Attacks Ukrainian Positions
Ukrainian forward positions in the Donetsk sector have been dealt a serious blow by a pair of Russian Su-25 jets.
As one of the pilots who participated in this mission explained, their objective was to hit a Ukrainian stronghold in the area.
The aircraft approached the target, took out all of the designated targets and, having performed evasive maneuvers to avoid reprisals from enemy air defense, successfully returned to base, according to a statement disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
This short video released by the ministry shows how this mission was performed.