EU Accused of Blackmailing Hungary's Orban Over Ukraine Funding

On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed various global topics, including the EU allegedly blackmailing Hungary over its refusal to approve the Ukraine funding package.

On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed various global topics, including the EU allegedly blackmailing Hungary over its refusal to approve the Ukraine funding package.

On Fault Lines, the hosts spoke to Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko about corruption allegations against the Kiev regime's Ministry of Defense in the first hour.In the second hour, finance expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea discussed the US budget amid reports of bipartisan agreement to end the funding deadlock.Later, geopolitical expert Dr. George Szamuely addressed reports of the EU allegedly blackmailing Hungary over the Ukraine funding package.Finally, professor at the University of Tehran Mohammad Marandi discussed the drone attack that killed three US servicemen along the Jordanian-Syrian border and the potential retaliatory response from the American military.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

