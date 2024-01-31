EU Extending Free Goods Import From Ukraine Detrimental to EU Farmers - Hungarian Official
French and Belgian farmers stand in front of a plastic cow with a skeleton painted on it during a demonstration outside the European Parliament in Brussels.
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - The European Commission's decision to extend the free import of goods from Ukraine is detrimental to European farmers, the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture told Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the European Commission recommended extending the free import of goods from Ukraine and Moldova until June 2025 with a number of measures to protect the member states.
"Brussels has once again thrown Eastern European farmers into trouble, as it plans to extend the autonomous trade liberalization measure provided to Ukraine until June 2025, without offering any solution to the problems caused by the import of Ukrainian grain," the ministry said.
Such a decision by the European Commission could "further jeopardize the stability of agriculture and the future of EU farmers," the ministry said.
🇩🇪🚜 German farmers continue their protests against the policies of Olaf Scholz's government, blocking bridges and autobahn junctions.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) January 31, 2024
Protests are taking place in Bavaria, Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Lower Saxony, Hessen, and Thuringia, among other regions. pic.twitter.com/NtIAAJ53o1
Hungary will keep a ban on the export of products from Ukraine, despite the decision of European Commission, the ministry said.