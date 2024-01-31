https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/eu-extending-free-goods-import-from-ukraine-detrimental-to-eu-farmers---hungarian-official-1116519531.html

EU Extending Free Goods Import From Ukraine Detrimental to EU Farmers - Hungarian Official

EU Extending Free Goods Import From Ukraine Detrimental to EU Farmers - Hungarian Official

The European Commission's decision to extend the free import of goods from Ukraine is detrimental to European farmers, the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture told Sputnik

2024-01-31T17:31+0000

2024-01-31T17:31+0000

2024-01-31T17:31+0000

world

ukraine

hungary

moldova

european commission

european union (eu)

farmers

french farmers

eu economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116506122_0:74:3072:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_15a0acf878d6de391c4990a9fe35d761.jpg

Earlier in the day, the European Commission recommended extending the free import of goods from Ukraine and Moldova until June 2025 with a number of measures to protect the member states. Such a decision by the European Commission could "further jeopardize the stability of agriculture and the future of EU farmers," the ministry said. Hungary will keep a ban on the export of products from Ukraine, despite the decision of European Commission, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/strike-movement-spreads-across-europe-amid-austerity-and-economic-slump-1116367031.html

ukraine

hungary

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

farmers protesting in europe, why are farmers protesting, what are the farmers asking, farmers protests in eu, farmers protests in france, farmers protests in germany, where are farmers protesting, economic protests in europe, whar’s happening with farmers in europe