Farmer Protests Spreading Like Wildfire Across Europe

Europe has experienced an explosion of protests for weeks now by farmers against what they say is excessive red tape, high fuel costs and unfair competition coming from the EU's liberal trade policies.

Europe has experienced an explosion of protests for weeks now by farmers against what they say is excessive red tape, high fuel costs and unfair competition coming from the EU's liberal trade policies.In recent weeks, farmers in Belgium, Germany, and France have flooded the roads to express their frustration at the presence of unregulated foreign competitors who are driving down agricultural prices. Along with venting their anger, the farmers are calling for simpler regulations and less bureaucracy.They are demanding that their profession be recognized for its importance, while denouncing the government's agricultural policies for rendering them uncompetitive. Specifically, they are opposed to imports of agricultural products, limitations on water usage for irrigation purposes, the rising costs of diesel fuel, and restrictive measures aimed at environmental protection, which they consider to be a growing financial burden.Take a look at European farmers' protests in Sputnik's gallery:

