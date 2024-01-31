https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/farmers-protest-in-paris--1116513944.html
Farmers Protest in Paris
Sputnik goes live from Paris as farmers drive their tractors in convoy to protest low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports.
11:23 GMT 31.01.2024 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 31.01.2024)
On Tuesday, new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal offered no concrete proposal to satisfy farmers’ demands during his first address to parliament.
Sputnik goes live from Paris as farmers drive their tractors in convoy to protest low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports. It is the latest in a series of rallies that have taken place across the country in recent weeks.
Tractor blockades have taken place, produce and garbage have been dumped on roads and set on fire, and manure has been sprayed on government buildings. Other EU countries, notably Germany and Greece, have recently seen similar actions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!