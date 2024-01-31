https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/farmers-protest-in-paris--1116513944.html

Farmers Protest in Paris

Sputnik goes live from Paris as farmers drive their tractors in convoy to protest low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports.

Sputnik goes live from Paris as farmers drive their tractors in convoy to protest low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports. It is the latest in a series of rallies that have taken place across the country in recent weeks. Tractor blockades have taken place, produce and garbage have been dumped on roads and set on fire, and manure has been sprayed on government buildings. Other EU countries, notably Germany and Greece, have recently seen similar actions.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

