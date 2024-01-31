International
LIVE: Farmers Protest in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920
Farmers Protest in Paris
Farmers Protest in Paris
Sputnik goes live from Paris as farmers drive their tractors in convoy to protest low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports.
2024-01-31T11:23+0000
2024-01-31T11:36+0000
Sputnik goes live from Paris as farmers drive their tractors in convoy to protest low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports. It is the latest in a series of rallies that have taken place across the country in recent weeks. Tractor blockades have taken place, produce and garbage have been dumped on roads and set on fire, and manure has been sprayed on government buildings. Other EU countries, notably Germany and Greece, have recently seen similar actions.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Farmers Protest in Paris

11:23 GMT 31.01.2024 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 31.01.2024)
© AFP 2023 / Olivier ChassignoleThis photograph shows the French national flag drapped between two tractors as farmers block the A7 motorway near Albon, southeastern France.
This photograph shows the French national flag drapped between two tractors as farmers block the A7 motorway near Albon, southeastern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / Olivier Chassignole
On Tuesday, new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal offered no concrete proposal to satisfy farmers’ demands during his first address to parliament.
Sputnik goes live from Paris as farmers drive their tractors in convoy to protest low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports. It is the latest in a series of rallies that have taken place across the country in recent weeks.
Tractor blockades have taken place, produce and garbage have been dumped on roads and set on fire, and manure has been sprayed on government buildings. Other EU countries, notably Germany and Greece, have recently seen similar actions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
