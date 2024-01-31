https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/lavrov-takes-part-in-brics-sherpas-sous-sherpas-meeting-1116508012.html
Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas Meeting
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas in Moscow. Sherpas and sous-sherpas (junior sherpas) are representatives of the heads of state and government involved in the preparation for this year's upcoming meetings.BRICS includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, while Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt were invited to join the association following the 2023 summit.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
On January 1, Russia assumed the presidency of BRICS for the year. It began with new members joining the organization: the 2023 summit resulted in a decision to invite Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas in Moscow. Sherpas and sous-sherpas (junior sherpas) are representatives of the heads of state and government involved in the preparation for this year's upcoming meetings.
BRICS includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, while Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt were invited to join the association following the 2023 summit.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!