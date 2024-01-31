https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/lavrov-takes-part-in-brics-sherpas-sous-sherpas-meeting-1116508012.html

Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas Meeting

Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas Meeting

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas in Moscow.

2024-01-31T06:31+0000

2024-01-31T06:31+0000

2024-01-31T06:31+0000

world

russia

brics

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116249270_0:495:2759:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_683b1b29bf0c1a33e5fdfba6a6dfdb58.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas in Moscow. Sherpas and sous-sherpas (junior sherpas) are representatives of the heads of state and government involved in the preparation for this year's upcoming meetings.BRICS includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, while Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt were invited to join the association following the 2023 summit.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas Meeting Lavrov Takes Part in BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas Meeting 2024-01-31T06:31+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov takes part, brics sherpas and sous-sherpas, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov