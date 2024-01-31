https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/nato-is-instrument-of-confrontation-threat-to-russia---kremlin-1116512640.html

Kremlin Blasts NATO as ‘Instrument of Confrontation’, Threat to Russia

NATO is controlled by the United States and is an instrument of confrontation, this alliance is a threat to Russia, so Moscow is taking appropriate measures, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

NATO is controlled by the United States and is an instrument of confrontation, posing a threat to Russia, so Moscow is taking appropriate measures, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which the Kremlin says could further inflame tensions in Europe. Russia has stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russia's borders. NATO also conducts regular exercises close to the borders of Russia.IMF's Forecast For Russia’s 2024 GDPThe International Monetary Fund's forecast for Russia’s 2024 GDP growth can be described as "interesting," Dmitry Peskov said.The IMF expects the growth to be anywhere from 1.1% to 2.6%.Tensions Between Ukraine's Top LeadersMoscow is monitoring the reports regarding the resignation of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Kiev has many problems."Kiev's failed counteroffensive and problems at the fronts lead to growing contradictions among representatives of both the military and civilian leadership," the official added.The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the Ukrainian government had postponed the dismissal of Zaluzhny due to a leak of information about his possible resignation. The government had planned to fire Zaluzhny, but on Monday evening, when information leaked, it decided to back off, the report said, adding that now the government is slowing down the process.

