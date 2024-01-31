https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/netherlands-germany-poland-sign-declaration-to-create-military-corridor-1116511721.html

The Netherlands, Germany and Poland have signed a declaration on the creation of a military corridor for the movement of military equipment, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollong said on Wednesday.

"We need a military Schengen to move military personnel and materiel more quickly and efficiently. This will make Europe stronger. We took an important step: Poland, Germany and the Netherlands signed a declaration to achieve a military corridor," Ollong wrote on X.For many years, leaders of NATO member states have been seeking to create a military equivalent of the Schengen zone, the report said, adding that negotiations are currently underway to create a number of military corridors in Europe.The report noted that currently, NATO cross-border exercises often require a large amount of paperwork, which can be critical in the event of a military crisis.The alliance is also reportedly disappointed with the bureaucracy associated with the rules for the use of the same equipment by the military of different countries.

