Only 10% of Germans Believe in 'Positive Outcome' of Ukraine Conflict for Kiev - Poll

Only one in ten Germans expects the Ukraine conflict to have a "positive outcome" for Ukraine, and more than a third of Germans believe that Russia is winning, showed survey.

"The opinion that Russia will win the war in Ukraine is expressed by 34% of respondents, only 10% of respondents expect a positive outcome for Ukraine, and 56% do not believe any forecasts," the centre said in a report summarizing the survey. The report further said that 31% of respondents believe that Germany should follow the example of the United States and reduce the amount of aid to Ukraine, while 29% said assistance should remain as it was, and 20% support an increase in aid to Kiev.The survey was held from January 5-18 and polled 1,018 Germans aged over 16 years old.

