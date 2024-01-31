https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/only-10-of-germans-believe-in-positive-outcome-of-ukraine-conflict-for-kiev---poll-1116504785.html
Only one in ten Germans expects the Ukraine conflict to have a "positive outcome" for Ukraine, and more than a third of Germans believe that Russia is winning, showed survey.
"The opinion that Russia will win the war in Ukraine is expressed by 34% of respondents, only 10% of respondents expect a positive outcome for Ukraine, and 56% do not believe any forecasts," the centre said in a report summarizing the survey. The report further said that 31% of respondents believe that Germany should follow the example of the United States and reduce the amount of aid to Ukraine, while 29% said assistance should remain as it was, and 20% support an increase in aid to Kiev.The survey was held from January 5-18 and polled 1,018 Germans aged over 16 years old.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only one in ten Germans expects the Ukraine conflict to have a "positive outcome" for Ukraine, and more than a third of Germans believe that Russia is winning, an annual survey conducted by the German Centre for Strategy and Higher Leadership showed Tuesday.
"The opinion that Russia will win the war in Ukraine is expressed by 34% of respondents, only 10% of respondents expect a positive outcome for Ukraine, and 56% do not believe any forecasts," the centre said in a report summarizing the survey.
The report further said that 31% of respondents believe that Germany should follow the example of the United States and reduce the amount of aid to Ukraine
, while 29% said assistance should remain as it was, and 20% support an increase in aid to Kiev.
The survey was held from January 5-18 and polled 1,018 Germans aged over 16 years old.