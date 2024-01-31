https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/parisian-blockade-alleged-bolsonaro-spy-plot-fbi-and-israel-1116502438.html

Parisian Blockade, Alleged Bolsonaro Spy Plot, FBI and Israel

Hamas is weighing a new ceasefire proposal, and the Justice Department is investigating Congresswoman Cori Bush’s security expenditures.

Co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the demands of protesting French farmers, whether French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to shift the blame from his government onto the EU, how these protests are linked to other protests by farmers around the continent, and how to take warnings that the far right will rise to power on the backs of farmers.Brazil correspondent for TeleSur Brian Mier discusses investigations in Brazil into the family of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, how and why the family allegedly spied on their political opponents, the role of Brazil’s military in what could result in very serious charges for some members of the Bolsonaro family, the state of Bolsonaro’s popularity in Brazil, and whether this investigation will be dismissed as mere politics.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the international legal ramifications of the draft border deal, whether Texas can legally describe migration as an “invasion,” and how the Biden administration has lost hold of policy and discourse about immigration.Independent journalist Christopher Helali discusses whether the US or Iran has the upper hand in the Middle East, what to make of arguments that the region risks tipping into war because of US disengagement, why record US weapons sales won’t benefit regular Americans, the sentencing of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to ten years in prison, and how January 6th has become a cautionary tale among right wing protesters.Whistleblower and former FBI special agent Coleen Rowley discusses how American anti-war agents are consistently smeared as foreign agents, why Israeli agents seem to be able to operate with impunity inside the US, what happens when foreign policy objectives trump domestic law, and why US politicians can’t stop calling anti-war protesters foreign agents.The Misfits also discuss current standings of 2024 presidential contenders, the US reimposing sanctions on Venezuela, and claims that Neuralink has its first human patient.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

