Recent Attacks on US Military Bases in Middle East: Facts and Figures
Washington's military presence in Iraq and Syria has become a target of repeated attacks by local belligerents since October.
These attacks started taking place not long after the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although it remains unclear if there is any connection.Threats from US President Joe Biden to retaliate apparently did not impress the attackers enough to stop what they are doing, with rocket and drone strikes against US military bases in the region not abating.This infograph compiled by Sputnik and based on data gleaned from open sources, shows what is currently known about these attacks.
These attacks started taking place not long after the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although it remains unclear if there is any connection.
Threats from US President Joe Biden to retaliate apparently did not impress the attackers enough to stop what they are doing, with rocket and drone strikes against US military bases in the region not abating.
This infograph compiled by Sputnik and based on data gleaned from open sources, shows what is currently known about these attacks.