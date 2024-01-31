https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/recent-attacks-on-us-military-bases-in-middle-east-facts-and-figures-1116498705.html

Recent Attacks on US Military Bases in Middle East: Facts and Figures

Recent Attacks on US Military Bases in Middle East: Facts and Figures

Washington's military presence in Iraq and Syria has become a target of repeated attacks by local belligerents since October.

2024-01-31T10:31+0000

2024-01-31T10:31+0000

2024-01-31T10:31+0000

multimedia

middle east

iraq

syria

us military

attacks

infographic

us military base

jordan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116498824_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_deec732904aea31e6b51596b50508dd8.png

These attacks started taking place not long after the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, although it remains unclear if there is any connection.Threats from US President Joe Biden to retaliate apparently did not impress the attackers enough to stop what they are doing, with rocket and drone strikes against US military bases in the region not abating.This infograph compiled by Sputnik and based on data gleaned from open sources, shows what is currently known about these attacks.

iraq

syria

jordan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military bases in middle east, us military presence in middle east, us military bases under attack