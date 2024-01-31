https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/russian-lancet-kamikaze-drones-bring-pain-to-ukrainian-armor-1116499263.html
Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drones Bring Pain to Ukrainian Armor
The famous loitering munitions have once again confirmed their reputation as a potent anti-tank weapon that strikes without warning and leaves burning wreckage in their wake.
The fate of a pair of Ukrainian tanks whose crews thought it would be a good idea to harass Russian positions near Artemovsk was sealed the moment their position was confirmed by a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone.Soon afterwards, Russian forces in the area sent the Ukrainian tankers their regards in the form of Lancet loitering munitions and both tanks promptly got added to the long list of destroyed military hardware.Meanwhile, another Ukrainian tank was taken out at night, showing that not even the cover of darkness can protect soldiers from Lancet drones.This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how it all happened.
Russian Lancet Kamikaze Drones Bring Pain to Ukrainian Armor
