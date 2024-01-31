https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/the-us-economy-is-not-the-american-economy-1116503701.html

The ‘US Economy’ Is Not the ‘American Economy’

The ‘US Economy’ Is Not the ‘American Economy’

The US Economy is distinct from the "American Economy" says political analyst Caleb Maupin, as it is focused on propping up global corporations and not the health of the domestic economy.

2024-01-31T02:56+0000

2024-01-31T02:56+0000

2024-01-31T02:56+0000

analysis

javier milei

caleb maupin

world

china

sputnik

russia

nato

joe biden

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/19/1100000239_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_27bc8670b1aa882c05b3018129104091.jpg

Milei's assessment is backward, says author, journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin speaking to Sputnik’s Critical Hour on Tuesday.The reason the West has been gutting the welfare state is because it is controlled by global corporations.“The US economy is not the American economy. It is the economy centered around big banks, the corporations, ultra monopolies, trust cartels and syndicates based here in the West,” Maupin argued.“But really, the US government and the US monopolies are the big corporations at the top of our economy [that] are propping up a global system. They're not really concerned about the domestic economy of the United States”This is dangerous because as the American empire flounders, it will take increasingly desperate measures to hold onto its hegemony.Maupin warned that “we've increasingly got a West led by the United States, the center of the NATO alliance, that is trying to remind everybody who they once were,” adding that the “bluster” coming from the US is it being “forced to adjust to the fact that we're having a much more multipolar world [and] that, the world is not going to be centered, economically speaking, around Wall Street and London for much longer.”Russia and China do not want a third World War, Maupin said. But he warned that if a World War does start, “everyone knows” that “Russia and China are going to win,” adding that the aggressive policies of the US are “not strategic for America at all.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20201113/and-a-partridge-in-a-pear-tree-biden-transition-team-packed-with-bp-uaw-private-prison-lobbyists-1081157156.html

world

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

who runs the us economy, privatization, american hegemony, us corporation, big corps, us middle class