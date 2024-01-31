https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/united-airlines-navigates-boeing-woes-explores-possible-airbus-deal-1116500368.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events worldwide, including United Airlines and its Boeing woes.
United Airlines Navigates Boeing Woes: Explores Possible Airbus Deal
The show kicks off with Jamie Finch, the former director of the National Transportation Safety Board, who discusses United Airlines potentially entering a deal with Airbus following Boeing's Max 9 blunders.Later, Tyler Nixon, counselor-at-law, weighs in on the IRS contractor getting sentenced to five years in prison following his leak of Trump's tax documents.The second hour begins with the hosts talking to Dr. George Szamuely about Hungary accusing the EU of blackmail.The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik, who shares his perspective on the strikes near the Syrian-Jordanian border and the pressure on Biden to plan a military response.
04:18 GMT 31.01.2024 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 31.01.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss current events worldwide, including United Airlines and its Boeing woes.
The show kicks off with Jamie Finch, the former director of the National Transportation Safety Board, who discusses United Airlines potentially entering a deal with Airbus following Boeing's Max 9 blunders.
Later, Tyler Nixon, counselor-at-law, weighs in on the IRS contractor getting sentenced to five years in prison following his leak of Trump's tax documents.
The second hour begins with the hosts talking to Dr. George Szamuely about Hungary accusing the EU of blackmail.
The show closes with human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik, who shares his perspective on the strikes near the Syrian-Jordanian border and the pressure on Biden to plan a military response.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
