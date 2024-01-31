https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/us-navy-shot-down-houthi-anti-ship-missile-heading-to-red-sea-1116504947.html
A US Navy warship shot down a Houthi anti-ship missile fired from Yemen toward the Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
"On Jan. 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. The missile was shot down by USS Gravely (DDG 107)," CENTCOM said on Tuesday. There were no injuries or damage reported in this incident, according to CENTCOM.Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran.
US Navy Shot Down Houthi Anti-Ship Missile Heading to Red Sea
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Navy warship shot down a Houthi anti-ship missile fired from Yemen toward the Red Sea, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
"On Jan. 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired one anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. The missile was shot down by USS Gravely (DDG 107)," CENTCOM said on Tuesday.
There were no injuries or damage reported in this incident, according to CENTCOM.
Iran has repeatedly rejected accusations from Western countries over Tehran's alleged involvement in the Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. In addition, Iran emphasized that resistance groups in the Middle East, such as the Houthis, do not receive any instructions from Iran.