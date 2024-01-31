https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/watch-giatsint-b-howitzer-hammer-ukrainian-stronghold-1116512245.html
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone.The 2A36 Giatsint-B artillery units engage in firing tasks with the aim of destroying the adversary's defenses, suppressing control points, neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. Artillery crews carry out daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy, while also providing support to assault detachments.
The 2A36 Giatsint-B is renowned as one of the world's most advanced self-propelled howitzers. Its primary function is to offer ground troops extensive long-range fire support, boasting an incredible maximum range of up to 40 kilometers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone.
The 2A36 Giatsint-B artillery units engage in firing tasks with the aim of destroying the adversary's defenses, suppressing control points, neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. Artillery crews carry out daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy, while also providing support to assault detachments.