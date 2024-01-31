International
Farmers Protest in Paris
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Giatsint-B Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Giatsint-B Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone.The 2A36 Giatsint-B artillery units engage in firing tasks with the aim of destroying the adversary's defenses, suppressing control points, neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. Artillery crews carry out daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy, while also providing support to assault detachments.
Watch Giatsint-B Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Stronghold

11:15 GMT 31.01.2024
The 2A36 Giatsint-B is renowned as one of the world's most advanced self-propelled howitzers. Its primary function is to offer ground troops extensive long-range fire support, boasting an incredible maximum range of up to 40 kilometers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone.
The 2A36 Giatsint-B artillery units engage in firing tasks with the aim of destroying the adversary's defenses, suppressing control points, neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. Artillery crews carry out daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy, while also providing support to assault detachments.
Заголовок открываемого материала