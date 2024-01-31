https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/watch-giatsint-b-howitzer-hammer-ukrainian-stronghold-1116512245.html

Watch Giatsint-B Howitzer Hammer Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a 2A36 Giatsint-B crew hitting a stronghold with Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone.The 2A36 Giatsint-B artillery units engage in firing tasks with the aim of destroying the adversary's defenses, suppressing control points, neutralizing enemy firepower, weapons, military hardware, and manpower. Artillery crews carry out daily counter-battery warfare against the enemy, while also providing support to assault detachments.

