World Holds Breath for US Response After Recent Troop Attack

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into various global issues, including the imminent US reaction following a drone strike that claimed the lives of three American soldiers at Tower 22 on the Syrian-Jordanian border.

2024-01-31T04:17+0000

2024-01-31T04:17+0000

2024-01-31T11:38+0000

In the initial segment, Rachel conversed with journalist Dan Lazare regarding the unresolved bipartisan budget agreement.Later in the hour, she engaged in a discussion with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the anticipated US retaliation for the drone attack on American troops at Tower 22 near the Al-Tanf base.In the concluding hour, Rachel spoke with geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano about the persistent farmers' protests in France.Author and Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov later spoke to Rachel about the US' record arms sales in 2023.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

