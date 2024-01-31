International
LIVE: Farmers Protest in Paris
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
World Holds Breath for US Response After Recent Troop Attack
World Holds Breath for US Response After Recent Troop Attack
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into various global issues, including the imminent US reaction following a drone strike that claimed the lives of three American soldiers at Tower 22 on the Syrian-Jordanian border.
World Holds Breath for U.S. Response After Recent Troop Attack
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into various global issues, including the imminent U.S. reaction following a drone strike that claimed the lives of three American soldiers at Tower 22 on the Syrian-Jordanian border.
In the initial segment, Rachel conversed with journalist Dan Lazare regarding the unresolved bipartisan budget agreement.Later in the hour, she engaged in a discussion with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the anticipated US retaliation for the drone attack on American troops at Tower 22 near the Al-Tanf base.In the concluding hour, Rachel spoke with geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano about the persistent farmers' protests in France.Author and Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov later spoke to Rachel about the US' record arms sales in 2023.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
World Holds Breath for US Response After Recent Troop Attack

04:17 GMT 31.01.2024 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 31.01.2024)
The Backstory
World Holds Breath for U.S. Response After Recent Troop Attack
Rachel Blevins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delves into various global issues, including the imminent US reaction following a drone strike that claimed the lives of three American soldiers at Tower 22 on the Syrian-Jordanian border.
In the initial segment, Rachel conversed with journalist Dan Lazare regarding the unresolved bipartisan budget agreement.

Later in the hour, she engaged in a discussion with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the anticipated US retaliation for the drone attack on American troops at Tower 22 near the Al-Tanf base.

In the concluding hour, Rachel spoke with geopolitical analyst Angelo Giuliano about the persistent farmers' protests in France.
Author and Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov later spoke to Rachel about the US' record arms sales in 2023.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
