A Year Later: Biden Decides to Visit East Palestine After Environmental Disaster

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including US President Joe Biden's decision to finally visit the city of East Palestine, one year after the environmental disaster.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to political commentator Misty Winston about US President Joe Biden's decision to visit East Palestine, Ohio, a year after the environmental disaster.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by cartoonist Ted Rall who discussed the ongoing allegations against the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.To kick off the final hour Rachel hosted a discussion with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the impending US response to the drone attack that killed three American soldiers at Tower 22 along the Syria-Jordan border.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to Miro Wolsfeld about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plan to start a political party in Germany.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

