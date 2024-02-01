International
EU Leaders Agree to Allocate $54Bln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine
The EU leaders have reached an agreement on allocating 50 billion euros ($54 billion) as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.
"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership &amp; responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Michel wrote on X.In December, Hungary vetoed an enlargement of the EU's 2024-2027 budget to incorporate 50 billion euros in macro-financial aid for Ukraine. Media reported that Hungary had proposed splitting the package into four tranches, subject to approval each year. However, several EU diplomats are reportedly opposed to giving Hungary the option of an "annual veto.Western countries, led by the United States, have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from providing artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavy weapons, including tanks, advanced air-defense systems, prohibited cluster munitions and long-range missiles, later that year and in 2023.
EU Leaders Agree to Allocate $54Bln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

10:48 GMT 01.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU leaders have reached an agreement on allocating 50 billion euros ($54 billion) as part of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.
"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for #Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Michel wrote on X.
In December, Hungary vetoed an enlargement of the EU's 2024-2027 budget to incorporate 50 billion euros in macro-financial aid for Ukraine. Media reported that Hungary had proposed splitting the package into four tranches, subject to approval each year. However, several EU diplomats are reportedly opposed to giving Hungary the option of an "annual veto.
Western countries, led by the United States, have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from providing artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavy weapons, including tanks, advanced air-defense systems, prohibited cluster munitions and long-range missiles, later that year and in 2023.
