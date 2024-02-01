https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/european-farmers-take-to-streets-in-protest-against-economic-challenges-1116517754.html
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, dedicating a segment to the escalating farmer protests in several European nations grappling with economic difficulties.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier about the widespread farmer protests across European countries, driven by a quest for improved market conditions.The second hour featured former Congressman Steve Stockman discussing Trump's defamation case on Fault Lines. Stockman explored Trump's willingness to appeal the verdict requiring him to pay $83.3 million to Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault in 2019.Criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallengar joined Fault Lines in the latter part of the second hour to dissect another Trump-related case. The focus was on Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade's temporary divorce settlement, which coincided with the cancellation of a public hearing probing Wade's ties with District Attorney Fani Willis.Finally, journalist and researcher at Tricontinental Institute for Social Research Marco Fernandes and Fault Lines examined the ongoing investigation into the suspected illegal spying by Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son on fellow politicians.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:04 GMT 01.02.2024 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 01.02.2024)
On Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into global issues, dedicating a segment to the escalating farmer protests in several European nations grappling with economic difficulties.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier about the widespread farmer protests across European countries, driven by a quest for improved market conditions.
The second hour featured former Congressman Steve Stockman discussing Trump's defamation case on Fault Lines. Stockman explored Trump's willingness to appeal the verdict requiring him to pay $83.3 million to Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault in 2019.
Criminal and civil attorney Ajay Pallengar joined Fault Lines in the latter part of the second hour to dissect another Trump-related case. The focus was on Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade's temporary divorce settlement, which coincided with the cancellation of a public hearing probing Wade's ties with District Attorney Fani Willis.
Finally, journalist and researcher at Tricontinental Institute for Social Research Marco Fernandes and Fault Lines examined the ongoing investigation into the suspected illegal spying by Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son on fellow politicians.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
