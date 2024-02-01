https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/icj-rejects-ukraines-claim-to-recognize-russia-as-aggressor-state---russian-foreign-ministry-1116525860.html

ICJ Rejects Ukraine's Claim to Recognize Russia as Aggressor State - Russian Foreign Ministry

ICJ Rejects Ukraine's Claim to Recognize Russia as Aggressor State - Russian Foreign Ministry

The ICJ rejected Ukraine's claim to recognize Russia as an "aggressor state" and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics as "terrorist organizations," said Russian Foreign Ministry.

2024-02-01T04:14+0000

2024-02-01T04:14+0000

2024-02-01T04:14+0000

russia

ukraine

international court of justice

russian foreign ministry

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116434113_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b6409b0a2058ba2b66b342c5c686e984.jpg

Earlier in the day, the ICJ rejected most of Ukraine's claims against Russia under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in Crimea, Court President Joan Donoghue said. Kiev hoped to back up its demands for the transfer of Russian assets frozen in the West and the introduction of international restrictions against Russia with the court claim, the ministry added. Ukraine filed the lawsuit with the ICJ in 2017, accusing Russia of violating international conventions on anti-terrorism and racial discrimination over actions in Donbass and Crimea.The ICJ found that Russia had breached the anti-discrimination treaty by "the way in which it has implemented its educational system in Crimea after 2014 with regard to school education in the Ukrainian language," and rejected all other claims.The Hague-based court also found that Russia had faithfully fulfilled its obligations to cooperate in the fight against terrorism financing, including the obligation to identify and block funds used to finance terrorism.The ICJ declined to rule on Kiev's accusations of Russia's alleged responsibility for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20170122/ukraine-russia-legal-battle-icj-analysis-1049888396.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

icj ukraine vs russia, did icj judged russia, is russia an agressor state, is donetsk lugansk people republic a terrorist organization