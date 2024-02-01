https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/nato-says-weapons-will-bring-ukraine-peace-1116524005.html

NATO Says Weapons Will Bring Ukraine Peace

NATO Says Weapons Will Bring Ukraine Peace

Prominent democrats are pushing ludicrous conspiracy theories about protesters working for foreign governments and Hamas acting as a distraction for US adversaries.

2024-02-01T04:15+0000

2024-02-01T04:15+0000

2024-02-01T09:15+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

nato

venezuela

yemen

nancy pelosi

united kingdom (uk)

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1f/1116523848_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18b0667c800614efae56da0d85bbd8ae.png

NATO Says That Weapons Will Bring Ukraine Peace; Democrats Attack Protesters as Foreign Proxies Prominent democrats are pushing ludicrous conspiracy theories about protesters working for foreign governments and Hamas acting as a distraction for US adversaries.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss concerns that the US will attack Iran.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the US sending glide bombs to Ukraine and EU countries' urgency in sending military assets to Russia's border.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss prominent Democrats who are pushing ludicrous conspiracy theories about protesters working for foreign governments and Hamas acting as a distraction for US adversaries.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss how to avoid a Taiwan war and the neocon's mistakes regarding China.John Perry, UK raised and Nicaragua-based writer whose work can be found at Counterpunch, FAIR, Covert Action magazine, and Monthly Review, joins us to discuss US sanctions against Venezuela and Nicaragua.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the conflict in Gaza and Biden's potential response to the dead US soldiers.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss the EU's opposition to a truce between Ukraine and Russia.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the US economy and the conditions for unions and American workers.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

venezuela

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, when there be truce in ukraine, hamas-israel war, will us attack iran, will china attack taiwan