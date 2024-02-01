https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/over-90-farmers-detained-after-trying-to-take-over-market-near-paris-1116526326.html

Over 90 Farmers Detained After Trying to Take Over Market Near Paris

More than 90 people were detained after an attempt to take over the Rungis food market near Paris, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said on BFMTV.

world

paris

france

interior ministry

farmers

protests

“We will not tolerate violations of public order and, ultimately, attacks against police officers. This is what happened today at Rungis, when a group of protesters tried to break in. It is obvious that the 'red lines' drawn by the Interior Ministry were violated, the people who participated in this were detained. A total of 91 arrests were made," Nunez said. French farmers, angered by unfair competition from rivals, said they would drive heavy machinery to Paris to target the food market this week. On Sunday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the planned blockade of Rungis and the airports as a red line for the government, and warned that the police would use armored vehicles and helicopters to protect them. Darmanin said Wednesday that the number of farmers demonstrating across the country against the government's agricultural policies has increased to around 10,000. In recent weeks, farmers in France have been protesting by blocking highways and dumping manure and waste in front of government buildings across the country. The farmers are demanding recognition of the importance of their profession and denouncing the government's agricultural policies, which they say make them noncompetitive. In particular, they oppose the import of agricultural products, restrictions on the use of water for irrigation, rising of diesel fuel prices, as well as restrictive measures to protect the environment and the growing financial burden.

paris

france

protests