International
LIVE: Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/russian-deputy-fm-brics-sherpas-hold-press-conference-in-moscow-1116527461.html
Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Sputnik is live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow.
2024-02-01T12:15+0000
2024-02-01T12:19+0000
world
russia
sergey ryabkov
moscow
nizhny novgorod
russian foreign ministry
brics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080529871_0:0:3181:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_06cedbc2a4f4df5a1ebd1fb2be67afd4.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow. Earlier this week, the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas under Russia's chairmanship was launched.Russia is chairing BRICS in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security". The Russian Foreign Ministry has outlined an extensive agenda, encompassing over 200 events across dozens of cities in Russia. BRICS foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Nizhny Novgorod in June and in Kazan in October.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
moscow
nizhny novgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
BRICS RYABKOV
BRICS RYABKOV
2024-02-01T12:15+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080529871_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2358ed9746b49200b2f23b162c41a955.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian deputy foreign minister sergey ryabkov , brics sherpas hold a press briefing
russian deputy foreign minister sergey ryabkov , brics sherpas hold a press briefing

Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow

12:15 GMT 01.02.2024 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 01.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2020.ru / Go to the mediabankRussia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sherpa in BRICS, Sergey Ryabkov, at the 1st meeting of Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas of the BRICS countries in St. Petersburg.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sherpa in BRICS, Sergey Ryabkov, at the 1st meeting of Sherpas/Sous-Sherpas of the BRICS countries in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2024
© Sputnik / Фотохост-агентство brics-russia2020.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Moscow is hosting the first BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas meeting from January 30 to February 1 as part of Russia's chairmanship of the association.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow.
Earlier this week, the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas under Russia's chairmanship was launched.
Russia is chairing BRICS in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security". The Russian Foreign Ministry has outlined an extensive agenda, encompassing over 200 events across dozens of cities in Russia. BRICS foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Nizhny Novgorod in June and in Kazan in October.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала