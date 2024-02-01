https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/russian-deputy-fm-brics-sherpas-hold-press-conference-in-moscow-1116527461.html
Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Sputnik is live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow. Earlier this week, the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas under Russia's chairmanship was launched.Russia is chairing BRICS in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security". The Russian Foreign Ministry has outlined an extensive agenda, encompassing over 200 events across dozens of cities in Russia. BRICS foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Nizhny Novgorod in June and in Kazan in October.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow
12:15 GMT 01.02.2024 (Updated: 12:19 GMT 01.02.2024)
Moscow is hosting the first BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas meeting from January 30 to February 1 as part of Russia's chairmanship of the association.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow.
Earlier this week, the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas under Russia's chairmanship was launched.
Russia is chairing BRICS in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security". The Russian Foreign Ministry has outlined an extensive agenda, encompassing over 200 events across dozens of cities in Russia. BRICS foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Nizhny Novgorod in June and in Kazan in October.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!