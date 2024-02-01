https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/russian-deputy-fm-brics-sherpas-hold-press-conference-in-moscow-1116527461.html

Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow

Russian Deputy FM, BRICS Sherpas Hold Press Conference in Moscow

Sputnik is live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow.

2024-02-01T12:15+0000

2024-02-01T12:15+0000

2024-02-01T12:19+0000

world

russia

sergey ryabkov

moscow

nizhny novgorod

russian foreign ministry

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080529871_0:0:3181:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_06cedbc2a4f4df5a1ebd1fb2be67afd4.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and BRICS Sherpas hold a press briefing in Moscow. Earlier this week, the first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas under Russia's chairmanship was launched.Russia is chairing BRICS in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security". The Russian Foreign Ministry has outlined an extensive agenda, encompassing over 200 events across dozens of cities in Russia. BRICS foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Nizhny Novgorod in June and in Kazan in October.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

moscow

nizhny novgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

BRICS RYABKOV BRICS RYABKOV 2024-02-01T12:15+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian deputy foreign minister sergey ryabkov , brics sherpas hold a press briefing