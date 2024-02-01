https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/russian-investigators-find-fragments-of-mim-104a-patriot-missile-at-il-76-crash-site-1116532480.html

Russian Investigators Find Fragments of MIM-104A Patriot Missiles at Il-76 Crash Site

Russian Investigators Find Fragments of MIM-104A Patriot Missiles at Il-76 Crash Site

President Putin announced Wednesday that Russian investigators had determined that Ukraine used a US-made Patriot missile system to bring down an Ilyushin... 01.02.2024, Sputnik International

2024-02-01T09:54+0000

2024-02-01T09:54+0000

2024-02-01T11:00+0000

il-76

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103449/99/1034499900_0:0:3720:2094_1920x0_80_0_0_e8fa54b07e1b15e4f5fe134ce798dc42.jpg

The Russian Investigative Committee has identified missile fragments found near the Il-76 crash site in Belgorod region."It has been established that on January 24, 2024, a Russian Aerospace Force Il-76 military transport aircraft was attacked using an anti-aircraft missile system firing two missiles operated by personnel from the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the settlement of Liptsy in Kharkov region, Ukraine," investigators said.In the course of the investigation at the scene of the incident, in an area about 1.8 km northeast and 4.8 km southeast of the presumed attack site, 116 fragments of two missiles with English-language inscriptions were found. Ion mobility spectrometry, gas chromatography and high-performance liquid chromatography analyses were used to find traces of RDX (hexogen) with impurities of up to 10 percent, as well as HMX (octogen) on the fragments. Such chemical compounds are "typical for foreign-made explosives," according to investigators.English-language markings included a series of coded part numbers, 'Raytheon', and text marked 'CONFIDENTIAL classified by PATRIOT SECURITY CLASSIFICATION GUIDE DATED: 9/22/83 ADDENDA DATED 11/28/83 8/8/84 CONTRACT NO/DAAH01-86C-A018'.US Complicit in Il-76 Downing, Moscow SaysCommenting on the findings, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the Biden administration of turning ordinary American citizens into accomplices of the Kiev regime in the Il-76's downing.Separately on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov complained that Washington's European allies don't seem all that interested in President Putin's proposal for an international investigation into the Il-76 shootdown."Yesterday, the president openly, publicly stated that we are ready for an international investigation into this horrific act and are interested in it. Now we are already hearing European voices asking us to give them some documents - that they won't consider anything without documents," Peskov said. "None of them will be interested in conducting an investigation to end up accidentally finding themselves in it. The position of the collective West, which is a direct participant in this armed conflict, is also obvious," he said.On the one week anniversary of the January 24 incident, the Russian president admitted that he still doesn't fully "understand" why Ukraine decided to shoot down a Russian plane full of Ukrainian PoWs on its way to a prisoner exchange."You asked why they did it. I don't know. I don't understand it," Putin said, suggesting it may have been done to provoke Russia into retaliatory attacks on civilian targets inside Ukraine, or to "divert the attention of their own population and sponsors from the failures of the so-called counteroffensive."Ukrainian media and officials made a series of contradictory statements regarding the incident, initially reporting that a Russian plane had been shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, then scrubbing this information. Ukraine's military intelligence confirmed that a prisoner exchange was scheduled for January 24 and subsequently canceled. Ukraine's General Staff claimed the plane was carrying weapons and that the Ukrainian military would "continue to take measures to destroy the missile delivery means" used by Russia "including in the Belgorod-Kharkov direction." President Zelensky called for an international investigation and accused Moscow of "playing with the lives" of Ukrainian PoWs. A week on, as evidence of Kiev's culpability mounts, Ukrainian and Western officials and media have largely gone silent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/how-russia-can-disarm-naysayers-on-patriot-missiles-used-to-shoot-down-doomed-il-76-1116518444.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

il-76