BREAKING: Russian Investigators Find Fragments of MIM-104A Patriot Missile at Il-76 Crash Site
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
The Squad Faces Backlash Over Loyalty and Expenses
The Squad Faces Backlash Over Loyalty and Expenses
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events domestically and abroad, including a US congresswoman facing backlash over her expenses.
The Squad Faces Backlash Over Loyalty and Expenses
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events domestically and abroad, including a U.S. congresswoman facing backlash over her expenses.
The show starts with Ajay Pallegar, a criminal and civil attorney, talking about the Fulton County prosecutor, Nathan Wade settling his divorce and dodging his testimony on District Attorney Fani Willis.Then, attorney Steve Gill discusses the investigation of US Congresswoman Cori Bush on her use of funds.The second hour begins with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who shares his perspective on the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, and if Biden will attack Iran.The show closes with Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, a civil rights leader in New York City, who discusses Trump's civil fraud trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Squad Faces Backlash Over Loyalty and Expenses

04:08 GMT 01.02.2024 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 01.02.2024)
The Final Countdown
The Squad Faces Backlash Over Loyalty and Expenses
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events domestically and abroad, including a US congresswoman facing backlash over her expenses.
The show starts with Ajay Pallegar, a criminal and civil attorney, talking about the Fulton County prosecutor, Nathan Wade settling his divorce and dodging his testimony on District Attorney Fani Willis.
Then, attorney Steve Gill discusses the investigation of US Congresswoman Cori Bush on her use of funds.
The second hour begins with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who shares his perspective on the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, and if Biden will attack Iran.
The show closes with Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, a civil rights leader in New York City, who discusses Trump's civil fraud trial.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
