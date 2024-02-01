https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/the-squad-faces-backlash-over-loyalty-and-expenses-1116520402.html

The Squad Faces Backlash Over Loyalty and Expenses

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current events domestically and abroad, including a US congresswoman facing backlash over her expenses.

The show starts with Ajay Pallegar, a criminal and civil attorney, talking about the Fulton County prosecutor, Nathan Wade settling his divorce and dodging his testimony on District Attorney Fani Willis.Then, attorney Steve Gill discusses the investigation of US Congresswoman Cori Bush on her use of funds.The second hour begins with former Pentagon official Michael Maloof, who shares his perspective on the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, and if Biden will attack Iran.The show closes with Rev. Gregory Seal Livingston, a civil rights leader in New York City, who discusses Trump's civil fraud trial.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

